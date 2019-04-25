Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
AP 10th Class results 2019 date confirmed, not declaring this month
New Delhi
New Delhi, Apr 25: The AP 10th Class results 2019 will be declared next month. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
Commissioner of School Education, K Sandhya said that the the test paper evaluation is still on. There are 21 thousand teachers involved in the process. The results are likely to be declared in the second week of May, she also said. The results once declared will be available on bseap.org.
How to check AP 10th Class results 2019:
- Go to bseap.org
- Click on the results link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout