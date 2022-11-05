'Severe' yet again: Delhi air continues to remain toxic with AQI at 431

Anand Mahindra's tweet about UPI at country's 'last tea shop' is every Indian's emotion

New Delhi

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Nov 05: Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra, whose tweets always go viral, has now shared about the last tea shop in India located in Uttarakhand and Indians are rejoicing with him.

Mahindra on Friday shared the post on his Twitter handle with the caption: "As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. This captures the breathtaking scope and scale of India's digital payments ecosystem. Jai ho!"

As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. This captures the breathtaking scope and scale of India’s digital payments ecosystem. Jai ho! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/n6hpWIATS0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 4, 2022

In the pictures, one can see that the owner of the shop is posing with a UPI QR code.

The post has so far garnered four thousand plus likes and tons of reactions. Twitterati is also reacting to the post with different opinions.

Maha min asks collector if he drinks alcohol; video goes viral

One of the users said, "Sir, it's a revolution. Completely changed our spending method.."

Sir, it’s a revolution. Completely changed our spending method.. — Sunil Pandey (@sunilp3007) November 4, 2022

Another user said, " Not one village or town appeared under the influence of UPI when India had to face Covid and what a blessing it was."

Not one village or town appeared under the influence of UPI when India had to face Covid and what a blessing it was. — Premchandra Kukilaya (@ppkukillaya) November 5, 2022

The third user reacted, " It's great breakthrough for digital india and appreciate to reach every citizen."

It’s great breakthrough for digital india and appreciate to reach every citizen👌👌 — V.Baskaran (@basky2050) November 5, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 15:55 [IST]