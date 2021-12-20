Allahabad HC recruitment 2021: NTA to conduct exam tomorrow

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 20: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the recruitment exam to fill vacancies in Computer Assistant, Additional Private Secretary (English) and Additional Private Secretary (Hindi) in the Allahabad High Court. More details will be available on the official website.

The exam will be held n December 21, 22 and 23. The admit cards have already been released.

"Candidates can download their respective Admit cards from the said website(s) using their Application Number and date of Birth. Candidates are also advised to read the instructions contained therein carefully," the NTA said.

"Candidate must not mutilate the Admit card or change any entry made therein. Any tampering in the particulars, photograph, signature, thumb impression in this Admit Card shall be considered as Unfair Means (UFM) practice and shall be dealt with as per Law. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit card in good condition for future reference," the NTA also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:22 [IST]