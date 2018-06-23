Delhi: Air India flights delayed at IGI airport due to server failure

Several Air India flights were delayed today at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi after a system failure of the airline's server, reported the news agency ANI.

Several passengers have been stranded at the airport due to the delay.

An Air India spokesperson said that 23 flights were delayed across its network, most of them at the Indira Gandhi Airport in Delhi. The technical glitch that hampered operations, the airline said, was in the check-in software.

According to the national carrier, the software malfunction was rectified after around 15-30 minutes, but it affected operations for around an hour and a half, from 1pm to 2:30 pm when check-in and other services were handled manually.

Air India's software solution is managed by SITA, a global airlines IT services solution major, which provides its check-in, boarding and baggage tracking technology.

