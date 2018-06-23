English

Delhi: Air India flights delayed at IGI airport due to server failure

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Today's trending and Popular news
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Several Air India flights were delayed today at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi after a system failure of the airline's server, reported the news agency ANI.

    Several passengers have been stranded at the airport due to the delay.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    An Air India spokesperson said that 23 flights were delayed across its network, most of them at the Indira Gandhi Airport in Delhi. The technical glitch that hampered operations, the airline said, was in the check-in software.

    According to the national carrier, the software malfunction was rectified after around 15-30 minutes, but it affected operations for around an hour and a half, from 1pm to 2:30 pm when check-in and other services were handled manually.

    Air India's software solution is managed by SITA, a global airlines IT services solution major, which provides its check-in, boarding and baggage tracking technology.

    Read more about:

    air india flight delay

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue