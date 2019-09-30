AIIMS Nursing Officer Results 2019 declared, read important notification

  • search
    New Delhi, Sep 30: The AIIMS Nursing Officer Results 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The result is provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility conditions as laid down in the advertisement as well as a subsequent addendum, corrigendum, Memorandum etc. received from Recruitment Cell, AIIMS, New Delhi, the official notification released states. The result is available on aiimsexams.org.

    How to check AIIMS Nursing Officer Results 2019:

    • Go to aiimsexams.org
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, September 30, 2019, 6:41 [IST]
