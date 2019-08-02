Ahead of SSC MTS Recruitment Exam 2019, stern warning and important notification released

New Delhi, Aug 02: An important notification regarding the SSC MTS Recruitment Exam 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The commission has reiterated that the candidates must cary an original photo identification card with the date of birth as printed on the admit card.

If the photo identity card does not have the date of birth, then the candidate should carry an additional certificate in the original as proof of their date of birth.

In case of a mismatch in the date of birth, candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

The exam is being conducted in the computer based mode and will be held in various shifts. The marks scored will be normalised by the Commission as the exam is being held in multiple shifts. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.