  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ahead of SSC MTS Recruitment Exam 2019, stern warning and important notification released

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 02: An important notification regarding the SSC MTS Recruitment Exam 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The commission has reiterated that the candidates must cary an original photo identification card with the date of birth as printed on the admit card.

    Ahead of SSC MTS Recruitment Exam 2019, stern warning and important notification released

    If the photo identity card does not have the date of birth, then the candidate should carry an additional certificate in the original as proof of their date of birth.

    In case of a mismatch in the date of birth, candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

    The exam is being conducted in the computer based mode and will be held in various shifts. The marks scored will be normalised by the Commission as the exam is being held in multiple shifts. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc recruitment notification

    Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 7:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue