NEET UG Results 2022 to be released soon: When and where to check score cards

Ahead of 'pollution season', Delhi bans sale, use and produce of firecrackers till Jan 1, 2023

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 07: Ahead of the much dreaded 'pollution season' in the capital, Delhi government has announced a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1, 2023. This year, the ban has also been extended to online sale and delivery of fire crackers in the capital.

In a tweet, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said, "Production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers are being completely banned so that people's lives can be saved.''

He said, "...To save the people of Delhi from the danger of pollution, like last year, this time also, there is a complete ban on the production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers, so that people's lives can be saved."

Sadhguru takes on Twitter asks citizens not to prevent kids from burning firecrackers

This time there will also be a ban on online sale and delivery of firecrackers in Delhi. The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023.

''Online sale/delivery of firecrackers will also be banned in Delhi this time. The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023,'' he said.

Rai said an action plan will be drawn up with the Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Revenue Department to ensure strict enforcement of the ban.

Last year, the Delhi government had ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital from September 28 to January 1, 2022.

Firecrackers ban to continue in New Delhi: Govt

The city government had also launched the 'patakhe nahi diye jalao' campaign to create awareness against burning of firecrackers. Action was taken under relevant Indian Penal Code provisions and the Explosives Act against those found burning firecrackers.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 11:50 [IST]