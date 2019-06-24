AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment 2019, earn Rs 97,000, 150 vacancies available

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 24: The AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment 2019 is underway. More details are available on the official website.

There are a total of 150 vacancies and the last date to apply is July 21 2019. Candidates will be selected on the basis of an interview that would be held on July 30 at the Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt.

The applicant should have a permanent registration from any State Medical Council/MCI. Those who have a postgraduate degree or diploma from any recognised SMS/MCI/NBE can also apply. The upper age limit is 45 years and the age would be calculated as on December 31 2019.

Candidates who apply will have to pay a fee of Rs 200. Selected candidates would get a minimum pay score of Rs 97,000 monthly. More details are available on amcsscentry.gov.in.

AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment 2019: How to apply:

Go to amcsscentry.gov.in

Click on new registration

Enter required details

Get registration number

Login with registration number

Fill form and upload documents

Make payment

View form

Download form

Take a printout