    AFCAT Result 2019 latest update: Check Srinagar centre result

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 05: The AFCAT Result 2019 for Srinagar has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    "The results for AFCAT 02/2019 SUPPLEMENTARY EXAM (FOR SRINAGAR CANDIDATES) have been declared and are available for viewing through individual login," a notification states.

    AFCAT Result 2019 latest update: Check Srinagar centre result

    The Air Force Common Admission Test Supplementary exam for the Srinagar centre was held on September 25 2019. The exam scheduled for August 24 was postponed to September 25. The results are available on afcat.cdac.in.

    iaf results

    Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 7:12 [IST]
