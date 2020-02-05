  • search
    AFCAT admit card 2020 released: Exam date details

    New Delhi, Feb 04: The AFCAT admit card 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    Admit Card for AFCAT 01/2020 is available for download through Candidate Login from 03 February 2020. Please verify its contents, read the instructions which are to be strictly adhered to, and carry a printout copy of the Admit Card along with other mandatory documents to the allotted exam centre as per the scheduled date and time, as given in the Admit Card. For AFCAT 01/2020 Help & Support, an official notification reads.The exams will be held on February 22 and 23. The admit card is available on afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT.

    How to download AFCAT 2020 admit card:

    • Go to afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 8:17 [IST]
