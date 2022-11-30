AAP has no scope, Cong no direction: BJP president Nadda on Gujarat elections

On Satyendar Jain's new video, Kejriwal says Delhi will respond on Dec 4

BJP is eyeing a big win in Gujarat this year and the party's president has said that the elections in the state is ek-tarafa (one-directional) as BJP would win breaking all-time record this year.

New Delhi, Nov 30: A day before Gujarat goes for elections on December 1, Bharatiya Janta Party national president has said that this assembly election is one-sided and the party will break the all-time record in the state.

"BJP will break all-time record in this Gujarat election. This election is ek tarafa," Nadda said, according to reports.

While talking about the Aam Aadmi Party's chance in Gujarat, the BJP president said that the AAP lost assembly elections in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. "They will prove to be non-starter in Gujarat and they write on papers to cheat people," as per the report.

The BJP leaders asserted that the entire atmosphere is clear in Gujarat and there is no scope of AAP here.

On Congress, the BJP chief said that the party has lost its direction.

BJP chief Nadda to launch 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' against Rajasthan govt on Dec 1

Nadda's remarks came when another BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah claimed that Arvind Kejriwal's party may not even open its account.

In an interview with PTI, Shah described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, all-round development of Gujarat during his tenure as the state chief minister and the implementation of zero appeasement policy as the main reasons for people repeatedly reposing faith in the BJP over the last 27 years.

"The BJP will register an unprecedented victory in Gujarat. People have full faith in our party and our leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Shah.

The BJP has been ruling in Gujarat for 27 years. Before becoming the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state. He is the longest-serving chief minister of Gujarat.

A high-decibel campaign for the first phase of Gujarat assembly polls ended on Tuesday evening.

The state of Gujarat which has 182 seats will go to polls in two phases-December 1 and 5. The counting of the votes will take place on December 8.

