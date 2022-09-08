7th Pay Commission DA Hike Date: Will DA be hiked this month?

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 08: Latest news on 7th Pay Commission and Expected Dearness Allowance Hike Date: The Dearness Allowance or DA under the 7th Pay Commission is usually announced in the months of March and September.

With 8 days passing in September there is no news about the hike in DA for Central Government employees. While there is no formal news on this a decision would be taken by the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister.

7th Pay Commission: CG employees likely to get Navratri gift in form of DA hike

A Cabinet meeting was held on Wednesday but there was no announcement of a DA hike related to the 7th Pay Commission.

If the employees get their DA by the end of this month it would be a perfect Navratri gift. Many anticipate that the announcement would be made y September 28. If the announcement is made the DA would be issued starting July 2022.

After setting up the 7th Pay Commission questions have been asked on whether the government would set up an 8th Pay Commission.

The Centre has however said that it has no plans on setting up the 8th Pay Commission for Central Government employees.

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told Parliament that no such proposal is under consideration with the government for constitution of the eighth Pay Commission for central government employees.

The DA is calculated on the basis of retail inflation which has been over 7 per cent for quite some time now.

Indian companies expected to give 10% hike in 2023: Report

Reports say that the DA is likely to hiked between 3 and 4 per cent. In July 2021 the Centre had revised the DA from 17 to 28 per cent based on the recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission. The government had in October 2021 against hiked the DA by 3 per cent.

In January 2022 the Centre decided to increase the DA under the 7th Pay Commission by another 3 per cent as a result of which the government employees get a DA of 34 per cent. Over 50 lakh government employees and 65 lakh pensioners are beneficiaries of the DA.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 8, 2022, 13:55 [IST]