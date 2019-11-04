  • search
    47-yr-old daughter kills her mother after quarrel over failed marriage

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 04: A 47-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her mother with an iron rod following a quarrel in west Delhi's Hari Nagar, police said on Sunday.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    According to the police, Neeru Bagga, who works as an assistant personnel officer at a power discom, was found in a distraught state and injury on her head at Khazan Basti in Mayapuri on Saturday.

    She used to stay with her mother, 81-year-old Santosh Bagga, in Hari Nagar.

    Neeru Bagga told the police that her mother used to taunt her often for her separation from her husband and on some occasions even persuaded her to get married again, a senior police official said.

    During a quarrel on Saturday over the issue, Neeru Bagga hit her mother with an iron rod and left the house, the official said.

    A police official reached the house along with the woman and found the body of her mother lying in a pool of blood with injuries on her body, he said.

    A case of murder has been registered and the woman was arrested, police said.

