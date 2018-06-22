English

4 year old raped by 2 men in Delhi

    A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in the Najafgarh area of Dwarka, the police said.

    4 year old raped by 2 men in Delhi

    The police were informed yesterday that when the girl was playing outside her shanty, two men, allegedly in inebriated condition, took her with them, they added.

    They raped her and then dumped her in the area. When she was not found till evening, her parents started looking for her. After a lot of effort, when they found her, she was bleeding from her private parts, police said.

    The family informed the police following which the two accused were nabbed. The girl is currently receiving treatment at the Safdarjung hospital for severe injuries to her private parts, they added.

    Till April 30 this year, 282 cases of child rape were reported as opposed to 278 last year during the same period. Last year, 894 such cases were reported, according to official data.

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 7:46 [IST]
