4 year old boy kidnapped in Delhi

Written By: Oneindia Staff
    A four-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped by a man, who wanted to marry his mother and had hatched the plan to build pressure on her, in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar, the police said.

    On June 16, the police were informed about the kidnapping of a boy by his mother.

    4 year old boy kidnapped in Delhi
    Representational Image

    She had accused Shiv Kumar of kidnapping her son.

    During the course of investigation, the police learnt that the accused and the child were in Connaught Place. Kumar was nabbed and the child was recovered the same day.

    During interrogation, accused Shiv Kumar revealed that he wanted to marry the complainant but she was not ready to marry him and therefore to mount pressure, he kidnapped her child, said Pankaj Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

    The accused went to the complainant's house on the pretext of wishing Eid and when the complainant went out of the room, he kidnapped her son and ran away from there, he added. He had plans to board a train to Kolkata.

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 9:24 [IST]
