    10th pass jobs: 3,500 vacancies in PSPCL assistant lineman recruitment 2019

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 06: The PSPCL assistant lineman recruitment 2019 notification has been released.

    The same is available on the official website.

    10th pass jobs: 3,500 vacancies in PSPCL assistant lineman recruitment 2019

    There are a total of 3,500 vacancies announced and the registration process would close on October 25 2019 at 6 pm. Candidates can however fill the form until October 31 2019.

    Candidates will have to appear for the exam based on the national apprenticeship in lineman trade. The exam will be of 90 marks and 10 marks are awarded for experience in electrician or wireman trade.

    The applicant must be of 18 years of age. The upper age limit is 42 years. Relaxation of age will be given for reserved category candidates. Candidates must have class 10 or equivalent level of education and a national apprenticeship certificate in lineman trade. Degreased holder with relevant diploma will also be eligible. More details are available on pspc.in.

    Application fee: Rs 600. PWD category, Rs 350 and for SC candidates, it is Rs 200.

    Salary: Rs 6400 to Rs 20,200 plus grade pay of Rs 3400.

    PSPCL assistant lineman recruitment: How to apply:

    • Go to pspc.in
    • Click on recruitment tab
    • Clock on apply online link
    • Click on new registration for ALM
    • Enter required details with OTP
    • Login using registered mobile number
    • Fill form, upload image
    • Make payment
    • Submit
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Sunday, October 6, 2019, 9:19 [IST]
