YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    1 dead, 3 injured after portion of ground floor collapses in Delhi's Sadar Bazar

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 07: A 35-year-old man died and three were injured after a portion of the ground floor and staircase of a four-storey building collapsed in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar area on Saturday, officials said.

    Image credit ANI
    Image credit ANI

    According to fire officials, they received information about the incident at 6.28 pm, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. "The one injured moved to Hindu Rao Hospital has reportedly succumbed to injuries," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

    The deceased has been identified as Gulab, a resident of Sitamarhi in Bihar, he said. Police said a sudden sound and dust with the structural collapse of stairs occurred at an undergarments shop in the Qutub Road area.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    delhi building collapse

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X