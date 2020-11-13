New Bihar legislative assembly: Financial details, criminal background of new MLAs

New Delhi, Nov 13: The average assets per winning candidate in the Bihar Assembly elections is Rs 4.32 crore In the year 2015, the average assets of the MLAs was at Rs 3.02 crore, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Out of the 241 winning candidates analysed, 194 (81%) are crorepatis. Out of 243 MLAs analysed during Bihar assembly elections 2015, 162 (67%) MLAs were crorepatis.

Among the major parties, 65 (89%) out of 73 from BJP, 64 (87%) out of 74 from RJD, 38 (88%) out of 43 from JD(U) and 14 (74%) out of 19 from INC winning candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

Among major parties, the average assets per winning candidates for 74 RJD winning candidates is Rs 5.92 crores, 19 INC winning candidates is Rs 5.18 crores, 43 JD(U) winning candidates is Rs 4.17 crores, and 73 BJP winning candidates have average assets worth Rs 3.56 crores.

Criminal:

163 candidates who won the Bihar Assembly Elections have pending criminal cases against them.

Out of 243 MLAs analysed during Bihar Assembly elections in 2015, 142(58%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves.

123 (51%) winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc.

19 winning candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.

31 winning candidates have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).8 winning candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women.

Among the major parties, 54(73%) out of 74 winning candidates from RJD, 47(64%) out of 73 winning candidates from BJP, 20(47%) out of 43 winning candidates from JD(U), 16(84%) out of 19 winning candidates from INC, 10(83%) out of 12 winning candidates from CPI(ML)(L) and 5(100%) out of 5 winning candidates from AIMIM have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among the major parties, 44 (60%) out of 74 winning candidates from RJD, 35(48%) out of 73 winning candidates from BJP, 11(26%) out of 43 winning candidates from JD(U), 11(58%) out of 19 winning candidates from INC, 8(67%) out of 12 winning candidates from CPI(ML)(L) and 5(100%) out of 5 winning candidates from AIMIM have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Other details:

115 (48%) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 126 (52%) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years.

Out of 241 winning candidates analysed, 26 (11%) winning candidates are women. In 2015, out of 243 MLAs, 28 (12%) MLAs were women.