YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Mysore Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    11-year-old boy killed in suspected leopard attack in Mysuru

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    This is said to be the second such human death in the last 48 hours, and the fourth since November 2022 in the taluk.

    Mysuru, Jan 22: In a suspected case of a leopard attack, an 11-year-old boy, who had gone missing from T Narsipura taluk here, has been found dead, police said on Sunday.

    According to sources, this is said to be the second such human death in the last 48 hours, and the fourth since November 2022 in the taluk.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Angry locals staged a protest blocking the road in T Narsipura. They alleged that the leopard had apparently taken away the boy from the main road of the village.

    The boy, identified as Jayanth, had gone missing from Horalahalli village of the taluk on Saturday evening, and his mauled body was found about one kilometre away on the outskirts of the village amidst shrubs, police said.

    They said a search was launched upon receiving a complaint on Saturday. Police along with the help of locals looked for the boy but later disbanded the search due to darkness. On resuming the search this morning, the body was found.

    According to forest officials, combing operations are on to trap the leopard.

    Comments

    More mysore News  

    Read more about:

    leopard

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X