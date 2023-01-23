11-year-old boy killed in suspected leopard attack in Mysuru

Mysore

This is said to be the second such human death in the last 48 hours, and the fourth since November 2022 in the taluk.

Mysuru, Jan 22: In a suspected case of a leopard attack, an 11-year-old boy, who had gone missing from T Narsipura taluk here, has been found dead, police said on Sunday.

Angry locals staged a protest blocking the road in T Narsipura. They alleged that the leopard had apparently taken away the boy from the main road of the village.

The boy, identified as Jayanth, had gone missing from Horalahalli village of the taluk on Saturday evening, and his mauled body was found about one kilometre away on the outskirts of the village amidst shrubs, police said.

They said a search was launched upon receiving a complaint on Saturday. Police along with the help of locals looked for the boy but later disbanded the search due to darkness. On resuming the search this morning, the body was found.

According to forest officials, combing operations are on to trap the leopard.