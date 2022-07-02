Was molested, beaten up in jail, says Marathi actor

Mumbai, Jul 02: A Marathi actor, who was arrested for allegedly sharing an objectionable' post against a senior politician, on Friday claimed she was molested while she was lodged in a prison in adjoining Thane district.

The actor got bail late last month, more than a month after being arrested over the controversial social media post.

Speaking to a news channel, she said, I was molested while I was in jail. I was beaten up and some black poisonous ink was thrown at me. The TV and film actor claimed her arrest by the police was illegal.

I was arrested illegally, without a warrant. I had done nothing wrong, still I was treated in such a way, she said.

The actor had posted a poem in Marathi on her Facebook account, which angered supporters of the veteran politician and subsequently a police complaint was filed.

