YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Was molested, beaten up in jail, says Marathi actor

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jul 02: A Marathi actor, who was arrested for allegedly sharing an objectionable' post against a senior politician, on Friday claimed she was molested while she was lodged in a prison in adjoining Thane district.

    The actor got bail late last month, more than a month after being arrested over the controversial social media post.

    Was molested, beaten up in jail, says Marathi actor

    Speaking to a news channel, she said, I was molested while I was in jail. I was beaten up and some black poisonous ink was thrown at me. The TV and film actor claimed her arrest by the police was illegal.

    I was arrested illegally, without a warrant. I had done nothing wrong, still I was treated in such a way, she said.

    The actor had posted a poem in Marathi on her Facebook account, which angered supporters of the veteran politician and subsequently a police complaint was filed.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    molested jail thane

    Story first published: Saturday, July 2, 2022, 10:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X