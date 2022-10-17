Urvashi Rautela ‘chops off hair’ in support of Iranian women

Mumbai, Oct 17: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has shared a picture of herself in which she could be seen getting her hair chopped in solidarity with the Iranian women. Interestingly, there is no word on the hijab row that is far from over in our own country.

"CHOPPED MY HAIR OFF ! cutting my hair in support of Iranian women and girls who have been killed in protests at the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iranian morality police and for all the other girls. And for a 19-year-old girl my Ankita Bhandari from Uttarakhand," she wrote on her Instagram account.

"Around the world women are uniting in protest against the Iranian government by cutting their hair. Respect Women. A Global Symbol For Women's Revolution. Hair is seen as a symbol of the beauty of women," she said.

Bijoe Emmanuel verdict explained and why hijab case should go to a 5-judge Bench

"By chopping off the hair it in public, women are showing that they don't care about society's beauty standards and won't let anything or anyone decide how they dress up, behave or live," she continued.

"Once women come together and consider one women's issue as an issue of the entire womankind, feminism will see a new vigour," she concluded.

The death of a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini has sparked protests worldwide.

Notably, many celebs including Oscar-winning actors Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, as well as other French screen and music stars, filmed themselves chopping off locks of their hair in solidarity with the Iranian women.

