'Thank God' 1st day box office collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer gets below-average opening

Mumbai, Oct 26: Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' has got a below-average start at the India box office. The fantasy social comedy flick, which was released on Tuesday on the occasion of Diwali festival, has opened to mixed reviews.

'Thank God' Advance Booking

The advance booking of Ajay Devgn-starrer had not met with a great response. From the three leading multiplex chains, 27,000 ticket were sold which is unusually low during Diwali festival. Trade trackers predicted the movie to depend on the spot bookings.

'Thank God' 1st Day Box Office

The early estimation coming from trade indicate that Ajay Devgn-starrer might have collected between Rs 10-12 crore. The success of the movie now depends on the word-of-mouth. It has to be seen how this flick performs in the days to come.

'Thank God' is a remake of Anders Matthesen's Norwegian film 'Sorte Kugler'. It revolves around an egoistic debt-ridden real estate broker who lands in Yam Loka after meeting an accident. As he gains consciousness, he realises that he is in heaven. Chitragupta appears in front of him and informs him that he will have to play a "Game Of Life". If he manages to win, he will be sent back to earth and if he loses, he will be sent to hell.

Apart from Devgn, the movie has Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the leads. Kiara Khanna, Kiku Sharda, Seema Pahwa, Urmilla Kothare and others in the cast.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 7:19 [IST]