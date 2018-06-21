English

Sena accuses govt of overlooking Mumbai development plan

    Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab accused the state government of overlooking the objections raised by corporators and other elected representatives regarding the Mumbai Development Plan (DP) 2034.

    The BJP-led state government rushed the DP approval process, the senior Sena MLC said.
    The Development Control Rules (DCR) were in English and maps in the DP lacked detail, so common people found it difficult to understand the DP and submit their feedback/objections, he said.

    "The question is if this was a ploy to reduce the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, controlled by the Sena) to a body for only picking garbage in the city," he said.

    Deadline for submitting suggestions and objections on the DP should be extended by a month beyond June 23, the Sena leader demanded.

    Till the new DP is approved, the 1991 DCR should continue to be in force, he said.

    "Reservations for roads show them passing through slums. Minor changes in alignment of such roads can avoid the need to pay compensation to people (whose houses will otherwise be demolished for the roads), he said.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 21, 2018, 8:02 [IST]
