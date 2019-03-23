Nanded Home Guard Bharti: Apply for 325 Home Guards

Mumbai, Mar 23: Nanded Home Guard Bharti has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 325 Home Guards. The candidate who is looking for following post can apply from 25.03.2019 and before 27.03.2019.

Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed SSC / 10th or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

Age Limit

Minimum Age : 20 Years

Maximum Age : 50 Years

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Physical test and Interview.

Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Application : 25.03.2019

Last date for Submission of Application : 27.03.2019

