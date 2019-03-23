  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nanded Home Guard Bharti: Apply for 325 Home Guards

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 23: Nanded Home Guard Bharti has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 325 Home Guards. The candidate who is looking for following post can apply from 25.03.2019 and before 27.03.2019.

    Nanded Home Guard Bharti: Apply for 325 Home Guards

    Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed SSC / 10th or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

    Age Limit
    Minimum Age : 20 Years
    Maximum Age : 50 Years

    Selection Process: Selection will be based on Physical test and Interview.

    Important Dates
    Starting Date for Submission of Application : 25.03.2019
    Last date for Submission of Application : 27.03.2019

    You will get here complete detail about Nanded Home Guard Home Guard application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links. If you have any doubt regarding Nanded Home Guard Home Guard recruitment online application form procedure you can ask us via comment form given below.

    Click here for notification:

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    candidates recruitment jobs

    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 13:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue