Mumbai's Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line 3 trial run today

    Mumbai, Aug 30: The trial run of Mumbai's Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line 3 will be conducted on Tuesday at Sariput Nagar in Aarey area, an official said.

    This marks an important development in the realisation of the Metro track shrouded in controversy.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis will attend the event.

    Delhi Metro to soon roll out its first e-auto serviceDelhi Metro to soon roll out its first e-auto service

    The Metro line 3, which will be a 33.5 km underground route, will connect Colaba in south Mumbai with the western suburbs. The construction of the Metro car shed at Aarey, a forested land adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park was one of the first decisions reversed by the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

    Last month, former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had fervently appealed to the new government ''not to stab Mumbai in its heart'' by going ahead with the construction of the car shed at Aarey.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 9:13 [IST]
    X