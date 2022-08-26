Mumbai police gets message to 'take care to avoid Somalia-type attack'

Mumbai

pti-PTI

Mumbai, Aug 26: The traffic helpline of Mumbai Police has received a WhatsApp message from an international number advising the force to take care to avoid a "Somalia-type attack" in India, an official said on Friday.

Last week the traffic helpline number had received several messages threatening of another "26/11-like" attack in the city. The latest message did not issue any threat but police are investigating its source, the official said.

NCP man booked for Govinda's death during Janmashtami in Mumbai

Terror group Al-Shabaab recently attacked the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital. The message, though, did not make it clear which incident in the African country it was referring to.