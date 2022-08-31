YouTube
  • search
Trending Ganesh Chaturthi Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting blind woman in train

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Aug 31: A 57 year old unemployed man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a blind woman in a local train. Ravindra Kamble, the accused has also been booked under the Railway Act for ticketless travel.

    Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting blind woman in train
    Representational Image

    The 38 yer old woman was travelling from Kalyan to Kurla. She said that Kamble had inappropriately touched her when. When she confronted him him he said that his elbow accidentally hit her.

    Was molested, beaten up in jail, says Marathi actorWas molested, beaten up in jail, says Marathi actor

    At the Ghatkopar station, she took him to the Railway police. The Kurla GRP filed a case and arrested him.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    molested mumbai

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 16:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X