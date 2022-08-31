Now, Devotees can get prasad online from iconic Lalbaugcha Raja: Details here

Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting blind woman in train

Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Aug 31: A 57 year old unemployed man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a blind woman in a local train. Ravindra Kamble, the accused has also been booked under the Railway Act for ticketless travel.

The 38 yer old woman was travelling from Kalyan to Kurla. She said that Kamble had inappropriately touched her when. When she confronted him him he said that his elbow accidentally hit her.

At the Ghatkopar station, she took him to the Railway police. The Kurla GRP filed a case and arrested him.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 16:38 [IST]