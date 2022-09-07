YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Mumbai lucky for her: Thackeray on Liz Truss

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Sep 07: Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has congratulated Liz Truss on her appointment as the new Prime Minister of Britain and recalled his meeting with her in Mumbai when she was touring India as foreign secretary and also his remarks about visits to the metropolis being lucky for the UK politician.

    Thackeray, while congratulating the Conservative Party leader, shared his memories of interaction with Ms Truss when she was in Mumbai in March. The Sena leader was the then-environment and tourism minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

    Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray
    Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray

    He tweeted on Monday, "PM elect @trussliz first visited us as (International) Trade secretary and on return, was elevated to Foreign secretary. Owing to which on her second visit, it was in a lighter vein that I mentioned, how Mumbai being lucky for her, the next elevation would be no surprise! Today, she is PM of UK."

    Thackeray expressed the hope that under Truss's leadership, the India-United Kingdom ties will get further strengthened.

    Queen Elizabeth appoints Liz Truss as UK Prime Minister Queen Elizabeth appoints Liz Truss as UK Prime Minister

    "Congratulations to @trussliz as she gets elected in the @conservatives race to be Prime Minister of the UK. I hope she takes India-UK relationship ahead, forging stronger ties, broadening the cooperation between the two countries in coming times," he said.

    Truss, 47, was on Tuesday appointed as the new British PM by Queen Elizabeth II following her victory over former minister Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership race.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    aditya thackeray mumbai uk elections

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 6:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X