YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Mumbai: Environmentalists protest to save Aarey forest

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Sep 04: A group of environment activists staged a demonstration on Sunday to oppose the construction of a Metro car shed in Mumbai's Aarey Colony and shouted slogans against the Maharashtra government's decision to go ahead with the project.

    The protestors carried banners with messages like ''save Aarey forest'', and raised slogans on the need to fight against handing over the area to builders. They said Aarey is a forest comprising wildlife and adivasis (tribals) and appealed to stop the destruction of the forest in the name Metro car shed.

    Mumbai: Environmentalists protest to save Aarey forest

    Environmentalists have warned that not only leopards, but many other animals and birds face the threat of losing their habitat and lives.

    Mumbai: Groom in two minds on whether to skip his wedding, does next best thing on 'Save Aarey’ campaignMumbai: Groom in two minds on whether to skip his wedding, does next best thing on 'Save Aarey’ campaign

    The construction of Metro car shed at Aarey, a forested land adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, was one of the first decisions reversed by the Eknath Shinde government formed on June 30 this year.

    Last month, former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had fervently appealed to the new government ''not to stab Mumbai in its heart'' by going ahead with the construction of the car shed at Aarey.

    After the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance came to power in 2019, the then CM Uddhav Thackeray had reversed the previous decision, shifting the Metro-3 car shed to a site in the Kanjurmarg eastern suburb, but it was embroiled in a legal dispute.

    The Thackeray government had also declared Aarey as a reserved forest.

    Recently, CM Shinde and Fadnavis in their first cabinet meeting overturned the Thackeray-led government's decision.

    On August 30, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited launched the trial run of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line-3 at Sariput Nagar in the Aarey Colony.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    environmentalists protest

    Story first published: Sunday, September 4, 2022, 15:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X