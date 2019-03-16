  • search
    Mumbai: Dadar footover bridge to be temporarily closed

    Mumbai, Mar 16: Days after an overbridge near the CST station in Mumbai collapsed killing six people, Dadar footover bridge has been closed for repair work.

    The Dadar Foot Overbridge was inspected on March 15, a day after CST bridge collapsed. Staircase of the Dadar bridge would remain closed for 13 days and the ramp for 90 days.

    File photo of bridge collapse near CST station in Mumbai on March 14
    File photo of bridge collapse near CST station in Mumbai on March 14

    Here is the official notification informing about temporary closing of Dadar overbridge:

    The foot-over-bridge at CST collapsed on march 14 killing six people and injuring 31, just six months after a structural audit report had pronounced it to be in "good condition".

    [Mumbai bridge collapse: BMC orders suspension of two engineers]

    The foot-over-bridge at CST had undergone a structural audit. This was the sixth railway bridge mishap in the city in two years.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 20:53 [IST]
