Mumbai: Dadar footover bridge to be temporarily closed

Mumbai

oi-Vikas SV

Mumbai, Mar 16: Days after an overbridge near the CST station in Mumbai collapsed killing six people, Dadar footover bridge has been closed for repair work.

The Dadar Foot Overbridge was inspected on March 15, a day after CST bridge collapsed. Staircase of the Dadar bridge would remain closed for 13 days and the ramp for 90 days.

Here is the official notification informing about temporary closing of Dadar overbridge:

Mumbai: Dadar footover bridge to be temporarily closed for strengthening work with effect from 17th March 2019. Staircase to stay closed for 13 days and the ramp for 90 days.#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/02ik7KSdCu — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019

The foot-over-bridge at CST collapsed on march 14 killing six people and injuring 31, just six months after a structural audit report had pronounced it to be in "good condition".

The foot-over-bridge at CST had undergone a structural audit. This was the sixth railway bridge mishap in the city in two years.