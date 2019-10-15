MPSC Group C Services Main Exam Admit Card 2019 released, website to check

Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Oct 15: The MPSC Group C Services Main Exam Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam is being conducted by the Maharashtra Public Services Commission for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors in the State Excise Department. The Group C Services Main Exam Paper 2 will be held on October 20, 2019.

For the exam candidates must carry the admit card, a black ball point pen, photo identity proof and photocopy of photo identity. The identity could be the Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport or driving licence.

Candidates must note that smart watch, digital watch, microphone, mobile phone, bluetooth devices, any electronic device, notes etc. are not allowed inside the examination hall. The admit card is available on www.mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

How to download MPSC Group C Services Main Exam Admit Card 2019:

Go to www.mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout