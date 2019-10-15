  • search
    MPSC Group C Services Main Exam Admit Card 2019 released, website to check

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 15: The MPSC Group C Services Main Exam Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The exam is being conducted by the Maharashtra Public Services Commission for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors in the State Excise Department. The Group C Services Main Exam Paper 2 will be held on October 20, 2019.

    MPSC Group C Services Main Exam Admit Card 2019 released, website to check

    For the exam candidates must carry the admit card, a black ball point pen, photo identity proof and photocopy of photo identity. The identity could be the Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport or driving licence.

    Candidates must note that smart watch, digital watch, microphone, mobile phone, bluetooth devices, any electronic device, notes etc. are not allowed inside the examination hall. The admit card is available on www.mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

    How to download MPSC Group C Services Main Exam Admit Card 2019:

    • Go to www.mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 7:44 [IST]
