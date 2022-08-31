MHT CET 2022 answer key to be released tomorrow: Steps to download

BEST to introduce 1,000 e-bikes in Mumbai

Mumbai

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Aug 31: The answer key for Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 is expected to be released on Tuesday. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key on the official website of the board.

The board is also expected to release, the question paper and candidates' responses for MHT CET 2022 for the PCM and PCB group.

Candidates, who have objections to the MHT CET answer key can submit their objections through the official website between September 2 and 4 (5 pm). The MHT CET exam results will be declared on or before 15 September.

The exam of MHT CET 2022 was held from 5 August to 11 August for the PCM group, and from 12 August to 20 August for the PCB Group.

However, students who complained of technical glitches during their exams, will be given re-exam on 29 August.

Steps to download the answer key:

Visit the official website of MHT CET

On homepage, click on the tab which reads, "MHT CET 2022 answer key".

Login by entering the required details.

Click on the button which reads, "Sign in to account".

After this, the answer key for MHT CET 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

How to challenge the answer key:

On the answer key of JEE Mains is released, candidates need to sign into the official website of MHT CET.

Candidates need to click on Challenge answer key link.

Select the question which you have to challenge, and also select the answer which you think is correct.

You need to pay the challenge fee of Rs 200 for challenging the MHT CET 2022 answer key.

Make the payment online using internet banking or a credit/debit card.

The MHT CET, a common state-level entrance exam, each year to admit students to undergraduate engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture programmes like B. Tech/B.E, Pharma D, and B.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 17:20 [IST]