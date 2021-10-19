MHT CET 2021: For these questions, students to get full marks

Mumbai, Oct 19: Some of the questions asked in the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2021) were incorrect and none of the options given were correct in the case of some of the questions.

In both cases, the students will be awarded full marks. The Maharashtra CET cell released the provisional answer keys for the MHT CET 2021 on October 11. Students were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till October 13. The cell will resolve these issued on or before October 28.

The CET cell received 336 objections and this included 111 unique objection IDs. "Total no of questions used for the above examinations was 4650 which include subjects Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. Out of 4650 questions only 15 unique question id objections are found valid," said an official statement.

"As per Report submitted by the Experts the above changes will be incorporated in the database and the result will be processed. MHT-CET-2021 Score card containing percentile score for the respective Group (PCB and PCM) will be made available to the candidate's in their log in by 28th October, 2021. No communication regarding the objections raised will be entertained by State CET Cell, Mumbai after this Notice," the statement also read.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:22 [IST]