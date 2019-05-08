Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 expected date of release

Mumbai

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Mumbai, May 08: The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2019 was conducted between March 1 and March 22 2019. The board is yet to make a formal announcement on when the results would be declared.

Officials however say that there shall be no delay in the declaration of the results and the process is right on track. The results would be declared in the first week of June. Students could expect their results on June 8 2019. The results once declared will be mahresult.nic.in.

How to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2019:

Go to mahresult.nic.in

Click on the Class 10 2019 result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout

Mumbai North East Fact Check Year Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin 2014 Kirit Somaiya BJP Winner 5,25,285 61% 3,17,122 Sanjay Dina Patil NCP Runner Up 2,08,163 24% 0 2009 Sanjay Dina Patil NCP Winner 2,13,505 32% 2,933 Kirit Somaiya BJP Runner Up 2,10,572 32% 0 2004 Ad. Kamat Gurudas Vasant INC Winner 4,93,420 53% 99,400 Kirit Somaiya BJP Runner Up 3,94,020 43% 0 1999 Kirit Somaiya BJP Winner 4,00,436 43% 7,276 Adv Kamat Gurudas INC Runner Up 3,93,160 42% 0 1998 Gurudas Kamat INC Winner 5,25,911 51% 47,452 Pramod Mahajan BJP Runner Up 4,78,459 46% 0 1996 Pramod Mahajan BJP Winner 4,28,825 47% 1,91,563 Gurudas Kamat INC Runner Up 2,37,262 26% 0 + More Details