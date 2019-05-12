Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 date update, no delay, check details

Mumbai, May 12: The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 will be declared next month. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2019 was conducted between March 1 and March 22 2019. The board is yet to make a formal announcement on when the results would be declared. However there is confirmation that the results would be declared in the second week of June.

Officials however say that there shall be no delay in the declaration of the results and the process is right on track. Students could expect their results on June 8 2019. The results once declared will be mahresult.nic.in.

How to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2019:

Go to mahresult.nic.in

Click on the Class 10 2019 result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout

