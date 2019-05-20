  • search
    Mumbai, May 20: The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2019 was conducted between March 1 and March 22 2019. The board is yet to make a formal announcement on when the results would be declared. The board would announce the date of the results three days in advance. The board may make an announcement sometime this week.

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2019, announcement on date expected soon

    The results are expected to declared in the final week of May or in the first week of June.
    Officials however say that there shall be no delay in the declaration of the results and the process is right on track. The results once declared will be mahresult.nic.in.

    How to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2019:

    • Go to mahresult.nic.in
    • Click on the Class 10 2019 result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout
    Monday, May 20, 2019, 11:12 [IST]
