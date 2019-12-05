Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2019: Important documents required

Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Dec 05: The Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2019 has begun. More details are available on the official website.

The application process will remain active until December 12, 2019. For the post of the police constable, driver a candidate would need to be of 18 years. The upper age limit is 28 years.

For the SRPF posts, the age is between 18 and 25 years. For the reserved category, the upper age limit is relaxed. In all, there are 1,847 posts.

The applicant should have cleared the 12 level education to apply. The application fee is Rs 450 and for the reserved candidates it is Rs 350. The last date to pay the fee is December 22, 2019. An education qualification, work experience, residence proof, age proof, valid identity card and pass post-sized image would need to be submitted at the time of applying. Candidates can apply on mahapariksha.gov.in or mahapolice.gov.in.