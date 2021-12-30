Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021: Documents required as registrations begin

New Delhi, Dec 30: The Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021 will be conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell today. More details are available on the official website.

Medical aspirants will be able to register on the official website and the last date to apply online is January 5 2022. The last date to upload the coloured scanned copy of the original documents is January 6 2022 by 5 pm.

The NEET counselling is being conducted for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B(P and O), and BSc (Nursing) courses. The Maharashtra NEET provisional merit list will be released on January 8 2022.

"The Admission Process for Health Science Courses in the State of Maharashtra will require NEET All India Rank of the candidate to be filled during the Registration Process. Only NEET All India Rank needs to be filled up during the Online Registration Process. No other Rank should be entered," the official statement read.

"It will be the sole responsibility of the candidate to upload all the necessary documents and also familiarize herself/himself with online preference filling system for admission to Health Science Courses," it further added. More details are available on mahacet.org.

Documents required for Maharashtra NEET Counsslling 2021:

NEET 2021 admit card

Medical fitness certificate

Copy of online application form that was filled at mahacet.org

Nationality certificate

NEET Marks Sheet

HSC (Class 12) marks sheet

SSC (Class 10) certificate for age proof

Aadhar Card

Domicile certificate

