Maharashtra HSC and SSC exams 2021 likely on these dates

Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Jan 04: The Maharashtra HSC and SSC exams 2021 will be conducted. More details would be uploaded on the official website.

While the HSC exams are likely to be held after April 15, the SSC is expected to be held from May 1 2021.

We are looking to start the HSC exams after April 15 and the SSC from May 1, Maharashtra School Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad said. According to a TOI report, she would meet the board officials on January 5 and decided on the final dates and time table.

She had said that consultations with experts found that the board exams could not be held later than the first week of May due to high temperatures in the state and also the rains in June. On the decision to reopen schools for classes 8 and below, no decision had been taken as yet, she said.

The board exams are usually held in February and March. However there was a delay owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.