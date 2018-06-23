Maharashtra council polls on July 16

Biennial election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council to fill up 11 seats will be held on July 16, the Election Commission announced.

The term of 11 members of the Upper House, elected by MLAs, expires on July 27.

The members whose term is ending are -- Congress's Manikrao Thakare, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Ranpise; Shiv Sena member Anil Parab; NCP's Sunil Tatkare, Jaidev Gaikwad, Narendra Patil, Amarsing Pandit; PWP's Jayant Patil; RSP's Mahadev Jankar and BJP's Vijay Girkar.

A notification issued by the EC states that the last date of filing nominations is July 5, scrutiny of nominations will be held on July 6 and the last date of withdrawal of nominations is July 9.

