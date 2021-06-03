Covid-19: Non-essential shops in Mumbai can now operate 7 am to 2 pm on alternate days, says BMC

Maharashtra Class 12 exam 2021 cancelled

Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, June 03: The Maharashtra class 12 board exams 2021 has been cancelled.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, education ministers Varsha Gaikwad said on Wednesday, a proposal has been sent to the disaster management authority regarding the Class 12 state board examinations.

"Our priority is health and safety of students. They are facing two challenges - curriculum and the pandemic," Gaikwad said.

Asked about her earlier communication with the Union government regarding Maharashtra's stand on Class 12 exams, the minister said, The situation in the state was serious with rising number of COVID-19 cases."

The state has communicated its concerns to the Union government in this regard, Gaikwad said.

There has not been enough vaccination to allow students to come out and attend schools or face exams, she said. A lot of human resource is required to conduct examinations, Gaikwad said. It is not just about students and teachers. To conduct examinations, we need a lot of manpower for movement of papers, preparations at schools, distribution of exam papers, collection of answer-sheets and their assessment, among other things," Varsha Gaikwad said.

The examinations were slated in April and May as per an earlier plan, but the second wave of coronavirus disrupted the schedule. The Maharashtra government has already cancelled the Class 10 state board exams this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.