Maharashtra Civil Service Exam 2019 dates released, notification soon

Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Dec 03: The Maharashtra Civil Service Exam 2019 will be released soon. More details will be available on the official website.

The prelims will be held on April 5, 2020, and the registration process is expected to begin in December 2019. The main exam will be held on August 8,9 and 10.

Last year the total number of vacancies notified were 431. 7,040 candidates had qualified for the main exam which was held in July at Aurangabad, Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

The exam is being held to fill up vacancies for the post of Administration, Police, Finance etc. in group A and B services in the Maharashtra government. The notification once released will be available on mpsc.gov.in.