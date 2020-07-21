Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 to be declared soon

Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, July 21: The Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

Reports have suggested that the results are likely to be declared next week. While the board is making all preparations to declare the results soon, there is however no official word on the exact date as to when the results would be declared.

Candidates will have to score 35 per cent marks with at least 20 per cent in the theory of each subject in order to pass the exams. The results once declared will be available on mahresult.nic.in.