MAH BHMCT CET 2022 result declared: Link to download

    Mumbai, Sep 07: The MAH BHMCT CET 2022 result (Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test) has been declared by the State Common Entrance Test Cell.

    The same is available on the official website.

    You will need to log in with the application number and date of birth to check the result and download the BHMCE CET 2022 result. The State CET had conducted the entrance exam for the BHMCT programme between August 5 and 18 in online mode.

    The exams are conducted for admission in the undergraduate hotel management programme for the year 2022-23. The score card will have details such as name of the candidate, roll number, parent's name, section wise category, marks secured, maximum marks among other details. To check the MAH BHMCT CET 2022 result is available on cetcell.mahacet.org.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 12:06 [IST]
