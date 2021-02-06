Idli seller killed after argument over Rs 200

YouTube
    Mumbai, Feb 06: A 26-year-old road-side idli vendor was allegedly killed by three unidentified customers at Mira Road in Thane district following an argument over ₹ 20, police said on Saturday.

    The incident occurred on Friday morning, they said.

    The victim, identified as Virendra Yadav, used to sell idlis. On Friday, three customers came to his road-side joint and told him that he owed them ₹ 20. Soon, an argument broke out and escalated into a fight, a police official said.

    "The trio pushed the vendor, due to which he fell down and suffered head injuries. Other people rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead," he said.

    His body was later sent for post-mortem, the official said.

    A case of murder was registered against the three accused at Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road.

    The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police have launched a search to trace the accused.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 6, 2021, 16:08 [IST]
