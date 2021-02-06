Mumbai should be made a part of Karnataka: Dy CM

Mumbai local trains: List of restrictions public must know before boarding train from February

Mumbai local trains services resume for all: Here are time slots, guidelines

Direct link to view and raise objections for MHPOST Postman MTS Answer Key 2021

Idli seller killed after argument over Rs 200

Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Feb 06: A 26-year-old road-side idli vendor was allegedly killed by three unidentified customers at Mira Road in Thane district following an argument over ₹ 20, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday morning, they said.

The victim, identified as Virendra Yadav, used to sell idlis. On Friday, three customers came to his road-side joint and told him that he owed them ₹ 20. Soon, an argument broke out and escalated into a fight, a police official said.

Kolkata: One detained in connection with 8-year-old girl's murder case

"The trio pushed the vendor, due to which he fell down and suffered head injuries. Other people rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead," he said.

His body was later sent for post-mortem, the official said.

A case of murder was registered against the three accused at Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road.

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police have launched a search to trace the accused.