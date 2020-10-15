Explained: What caused power cuts in Mumbai, how dangerous is the outage?

HJS lodges complaint against news portal for remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji

Mumbai, Oct 15: A complaint has been filed against a news portal for hurting sentiments and calling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a beloved symbol of extreme Hindutva.

National Spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) demanded immediate action against the editors, owners and journalists of the news portal 'The Wire' for insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

On October 8, the news portal published an article-By Attacking the Mughals, Adityanath Is Erasing the History of His Own Nath Sampradāy. Criticising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's announcement to rename the Mughal Museum as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, the article said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the most beloved symbol of Hindu nationalism".

Complaints in this regard have been lodged at Vikhroli, Amravati and Raigad. The complaints have demanded that action should be taken aganinst the owners and journalists of the news portal.

While demanding an apology and also seeking the withdrawal of the article, Shinde says that Hindu society will never tolerate any insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.