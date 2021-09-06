Get COVID-19 test done at earliest on showing symptoms: BMC to Mumbaikars

BMC issues new guidelines: Cops at entrance of sealed buildings, marshals to ensure masks in Mumbai

Happy Bail Pola 2021: How Is It Celebrated? Significance, Wishes, Quotes

Mumbai

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 06: The cow is a sacred animal for may Hindus. It is depicted as accompanying several gods, like Shiva, who rides on his bull Nandi, or Krishna, the cowherd god. To show gratitude towards the sacred animal, which plays a major source of livelihood in India, farmers celebrate Bail Pola or the Bullock Pola every year.

On this day, farmers from Maharashtra pay respect to cows and bullocks as a mark of thanks giving. Bail in Marathi means 'bull'.

Bail Poha falls on the Kushopatini Amavasya, the full moon day in the month of Shravana. The farmers from the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra worship bulls and even decorate them.

Significance Of Bail Pola Festival

The festival is called Pola because the demon Polasur was killed by Lord Krishna when he attacked Krishna as a child. This is also one of the reasons why children are given special treatment on this day. This auspicious festival also teaches every human to respect animals.

How Is It Celebrated?

The day before the festival, the rope (vesan) tied on the animal is removed and turmeric paste and oil is applied on the body of cow, ox, and bullocks. They are then washed from horns to tails. After which they are brought back home.

Homes in the village are decorated with rangolis and toran on top of doors. Puja thalis with kumkum, water, and sweets are prepared, and when the cattle is returned from the procession they are formally greeted by family members, with an earthen lamp with ghee for puja and aarti.

Women cook delectable Maharashtrian delicacies like puran poli, khichdi, karanji, and bhakari on this day. After the festival is over, activities like ploughing and sowing take place.

Bail Pola Wishes

Bail Poha Chya Tumha Sarvanna Hardik Shubhechha!

Aala aala re bull pola gaav zhalam sara gola

Let's take Sarja Raja and go to Raula

Happy Bull Hive Festival

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 6, 2021, 10:13 [IST]