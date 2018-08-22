  • search

4 dead, 14 injured in fire accident in Mumbai's Crystal Tower

    Mumbai, Aug 22: Four people were killed and 14  others injured in level-III fire that broke out at Crystal tower in Mumbai's Elphinstone area on Wednesday. The fire broke out on 12th floor of the tower. People trapped inside the tower are being rescued using a crane.

    The injured have been admitted to KEM Hospital. 

    "Total 16 were brought to the hospital, of which 2 were brought dead; 1 is a senior citizen lady and other is a male, condition of others stable," news agency ANI quoted KEM Hospital Dean as saying.

    Fire Dept official told ANI, "Area around the lift of the 12th floor was the worst affected. Fire in the electrical wiring kept in the duct area had caused smoke and heat on the entire floor, because of which people on upper floors were trapped."

    "Complaint to be lodged on charges of criminal offence against the responsible society official. Building declared unsafe," he said. 

    On August 13, a level II fire had broken out at a godown in the Parel area and 12 fire tenders were rushed to douse it.

