'Drishyam 2' box office collection: Advance booking gains momentum

Mumbai, Nov 16: The advance booking of Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' has gained momentum since Tuesday and the movie is heading for a good start at the box office.

As per the trade reports, the Hindi movie has sold 77,105 tickets from three leading multiplex chains in India till 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

It has to be noted that the said numbers is for the opening weekend and not the first day alone. Earlier reports claimed that 33,000 tickets were sold for the opening day in the three multiplex chains after advance booking was started last Saturday.

In PVR, 34,933 of 'Drishyam 2' have been sold, 27,375 in Inox and 14,797 in Cinepolis for the first weekend. Till 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the three multiplexes have sold together 38,485 tickets for the first day, 22,879 for Saturday and 15,741 for Sunday. From the advance booking alone, it has collected around Rs 2 crore, so far.

Industry insiders say that the ticket sales might dramatically increase if 'Drishyam 2' opens to positive reviews.

This is an important movie for Ajay Devgn as his movies had failed to live up to the expectations. His recent film 'Thank God' failed to strike a chord with the viewers and earned less than Rs 50 crore.

'Drishyam 2' is a crime thriller film directed by Abhishek Pathak. Apart from Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna are in the lead with Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name and also the sequel to 'Drishyam' (2015).

