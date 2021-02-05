Mumbai local trains: List of restrictions public must know before boarding train from February

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 05: The MHPOST Postman MTS Answer Key 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The answer key was released by the Maharashtra Postal Circle fr the recruitment examination conducted for the post of Postman, Mail Guard and MTS. The Maharashtra Postal Circle had conducted the exam for the multi tasking posts from January 5 to to January 15 2021, while the postman and mail guard recruitment exams were held between January 15 to January 29 2021.

In case any candidate has any doubt or objection against the MHPOST Postman MTS Answer Key 2021, they may raise objections until February 7 2021. dopmah20.onlineapplicationform.org.

Direct link to view and raise objections for MHPOST Postman MTS Answer Key 2021: https://dopmah20.onlineapplicationform.org/MHPOST/LoginAction_input.action